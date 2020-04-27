More than 5,500 customers impacted by Xcel Energy power outages around Amarillo

UPDATE 8:05 p.m. April 26: According to Xcel’s Electric Outage Map the area affected with power outages near SW 45th and S. Georgia St. has been resolved, however, there are still a number of areas in South West Amarillo that are experiencing power outages.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy reported several power outages around Amarillo that have impacted more than 5,500 customers.

According to the Electric Outage Map on Xcel’s website, the area effected most is near SW 45th and S. Georgia St.

The outage was reported around 7:22 p.m. and should be restored around 9:15 p.m., according to Xcel’s Website

Xcel has not issued a reason for the power outages as of yet.

For more information, you can visit Xcel’s website here.