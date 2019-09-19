Moore County standoff ends peacefully

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On Wednesday night, Moore County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary in process in Cactus.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that the homeowner arrived at his house and found two individuals in the home who were possibly armed.

Units from the Cactus Police Department, Moore County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Highway Patrol arrived on scene and secured the area. The Moore County Emergency Response Team also responded to the scene.

After a short time, a negotiator with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office arrived and was able to establish contact with the individuals.

Both individuals surrendered and peacefully exited the home. Both individuals were detained and charges are pending.