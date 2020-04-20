Moore County concerned over high COVID-19 numbers

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Some communities have been hit harder than others with Coronavirus. One of those communities is Moore County.

Moore County has reported 121 cases, including their first two deaths. Officials said a lot of those cases have been community-spread.

Currently, health officials are concerned that the number of cases could overwhelm their hospital if the cases continue to increase significantly.

“Well, for a rural hospital, our main concern is that the case load will out pace our ability to provide services, certainly on the inpatient side. Of course, we are all aware of what happened in larger communities and hotspots across America with ventilators and intensive care tents, it’s certainly our concern,” said Jeff Turner, Moore County Hospital CEO.

At this time, Turner said they have been able to handle the case load.

Also in Moore County, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union has announced an agreement with JBS to increase wages for workers, and strengthen safety measures for employees, including 3,000 plant workers in Cactus, as they have reported some cases at the plant.

“We’re communicating with the plant, with JBS. They have been in communication with our other community leaders as well and they have been in contact with the Texas Department of Health,” added Turner.

JBS employees will receive the extra four dollar per hour in pay increases that will be addition to the previously announced $600 bonus.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: