Money, Drugs seized during I-40 traffic stop

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — DPS seized 106 pounds of marijuana, more than four pounds of THC wax and $7,002 in cash Tuesday, after a traffic stop in Oldham County.

At 12:49 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu traveling east on I-40 near Vega, for a traffic violation. A DPS Canine unit arrived on scene and alerted on the vehicle. The Trooper then discovered multiple vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana, THC wax in the vehicle, and $7,002 on the passenger.

The driver and passenger were arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. In addition, the passenger was charged with money laundering. Both were transported and booked into the Oldham County Jail.

The drugs allegedly were being transported from Las Vegas, Nevada to an unknown destination.

