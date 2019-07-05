Mom’s Club of Amarillo supports stay-at-home moms

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Mom’s Club of Amarillo, a non-profit organization, is offering support to stay-at-home moms.

This group can be especially helpful during the summer when kids are out of school.

“I think being a stay-at-home mom can be really isolating if you don’t know a lot of people,” April Barker, the Mom’s Club of Amarillo’s president, stated. “It’s a great way to meet other moms, so you have somebody to network with and talk about what you’re going through with and do fun things together, and also the kids, people like to join for the kids as well.”

The organization has special events planned each month.

“We might meet out somewhere public like the park or the zoo, or we might be in somebody’s home and somebody might be like ‘Hey, we’re doing a craft, do you want to come over?'” Barker explained.

Barker knows first hand how tough it can be not knowing any other moms in the area, “I’m from New Zealand and my husband is from Dalhart, so when we moved back, I had a 9-month old and 2-year old and a 4-year old, and so I was just asking around. I was at the Splash Pad and was just like, ‘Hey, what do moms do in Amarillo?'”

That is when she was introduced to the club and has made many mom friends ever since, like Cynthia Hixon.

“We were at the Discovery Center and April’s little girl said hello to my little girl and gave her a hug and started to play,” Hixon stated. Hixon is the VP of Membership.

These friendships last even as the kids get older.

“Just because my daughter’s going to kindergarten, doesn’t mean my friendship and membership to the club has to end,” Hixon stated.

The memories will live on forever. They even went to Cadillac Ranch.

“It had rained recently and we didn’t realize how wet it would be,” Barker explained. “All of us moms and our kids and our spray cans, and by the time we left the tourists weren’t taking photos of the Cadillacs, they were taking pictures of our kids.

This group also works with other non-profits in the area, like collecting books for Storybridge. It is always something kids-related.