HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – 51-year-old Anthony Ortega, of Midland, is charged for 10 counts of sex crimes on a child younger than 17 years of age.

Officials say Ortega was arrested on July 18 of this year by the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Department.

Ortega is charged with eight counts of sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with sexual contact.

Ortega is being held on $1 million bond.