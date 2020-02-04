Meeting for Zoning Ordinance Revisions Scheduled for Feb. 4

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo is hosting it’s third public meeting on the Zoning Code Revision Project tonight at 7 p.m. in Room 105 of Amarillo City Hall.

The meeting will be an opportunity for residents to hear a presentation on the recommendations for the first module, including proposed changes to zoning districts, use regulations, and definitions. Attendees will also be able to learn about the project scope, ask questions and provide feedback.

The review process will take place in three modules: Zoning, Development Standards, and Administrative Procedures. Public input will be received on each module. The Zoning Ordinance Revision is anticipated to take 20 months, with adoption anticipated in December 2020.

The revisions will implement policies and recommendations of the Amarillo Comprehensive Plan, modernize and simplify the ordinance, and update regulations based on community input. The revised zoning ordinance will reflect current and anticipated market and neighborhood conditions and incorporate best practices for development regulation.

Consultants from White & Smith Planning and Law Group will be presenting the recommended changes. To learn more and download the Module 1 documents, go to https://cutt.ly/GwsYyf6.

The City started working with White & Smith Planning and Law Group and Kendig Keast Collaborative in May 2019 to conduct a comprehensive review, analysis and rewrite of the zoning ordinance and development-related regulations.

