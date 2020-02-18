Meals on Wheels Open House Celebration

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Meals on Wheels of Amarillo is celebrating the dedication of their new building with an Open House on Tuesday, February 18th, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at their new location – 7550 Outlook Drive.

Both the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce and the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will be on hand for ribbon cuttings at 4 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend and help celebrate the move to the new building.

Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be served following the ribbon cuttings. Staff and board members will also be on hand to give tours of the new building, which wouldn’t have been possible without the support of donors and volunteers in the community.