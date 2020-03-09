McDonald’s on Amarillo Boulevard East hosting Coffee with Cops event

AMARILLO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — McDonald’s is excited to announce its second Coffee with Cops event for today at the McDonald’s located at 400 East Amarillo Boulevard.

Area residents are encouraged to attend for a great morning of conversation and free coffee.

Officers from the Amarillo Police Department’s Neighborhood Police Officers Unit will be on hand from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to visit with members of our community.

The NPO Unit is a special division of the police department that focuses on building relationships across Amarillo. Officers assigned to the Unit are innovative and proactive when it comes to problem-solving and crime prevention.

Members of the community are invited to come out and get to know more about these individuals who serve to protect us day in and day out. This event serves as a small token of appreciation for their efforts every day.

More from MyHighPlains.com: