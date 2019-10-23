McDonalds hosts Coffee with Cops

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A local McDonald’s hosted it’s first Coffee with Cops event

Area residents got together this morning to have a conversation and free coffee with Amarillo Police.

Officers from the Amarillo Police Department’s Neighborhood Police Officers Unit participated in the event.

The NPO Unit is a special division of the police department that focuses on building relationships across Amarillo. Officers assigned to the Unit are innovative and proactive when it comes to problem-solving and crime prevention.