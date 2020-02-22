Maverick Boy’s and Girl’s Club get life-saving device

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA Health System and Children’s Miracle Network have partnered up to provide a life-saving device to the Maverick Boys and Girls Club.

They are providing an automated external defibrillator, or AED, to the Boys and Girls Club of Amarillo.

According to the American Heart Association, more than 350,000 Americans, including 7,000 children experience cardiac arrest outside of the hospital each year.

Kids also got the chance to learn the AED and how to perform CPR.

They were also able to check out the ambulance.

The AED will be installed in the facility’s gymnasium so it can be easily accessed.