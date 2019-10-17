Martha’s Home to Launch Martha’s Candles

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Martha’s Home has been selected by the Enactus group at West Texas A&M University to adopt a fundraising program that their members have created.

Enactus is a West Texas A&M University College of Business student organization that aims to find sustainable solutions through the implementation of business and economic principles to improve their community. Enactus members consist of students, freshmen to graduate students, from a wide variety of majors. Enactus students compete at the Enactus National Competition each year. During this competition, Enactus students prepare a 20 minute presentation about their projects. These projects are then judged upon their impact and sustainability. Last year, Enactus placed 2nd in the Opening Round, placing them among the top 32 Enactus teams in the Nation.

How the Candles are Made

Enactus has created a candle making business by upcycling wine bottles that have been donated from locations throughout the community. Each candle is de-labeled, expertly cut, sanded down, and filled with wax. Martha’s Candles’ goal is to provide job skills and experience for the homeless, while simultaneously raising money for Martha’s home to support its residents. In addition to teaching the homeless population how to make candles, Enactus aims to teach individuals management, accounting, and finance skills, enabling them to run the business on their own. The ultimate goal for this project is to create a sustainable business that can then be handed to Martha’s home and its residents.

Executive Director at Martha’s Home, Connie Garcia says, ‘We are so excited and thankful to Enactus for bringing this other source of revenue to Martha’s Home. Our ladies have a way to earn income by making the candles, and then the profit from the sale of the candles goes right back into operating Martha’s Home. It’s an incredible opportunity for our residents.’

Currently, the residents at Martha’s Home have been making candles and the staff at Martha’s Home has enlisted two local retail shops to sell them, Merle Norman Cosmetics located at 2812 Soncy Road, and Merle Norman Cosmetics located at 2628 Wolflin Avenue. The candle scents currently being produced and sold are Lavender, Very Vanilla, and Cinnamon Bun.

Each candle comes with a label that reads, ‘Martha’s Candles are handmade by current and former residents of Martha’s Home, using wine bottles that would otherwise be discarded in landfills.