Market Street Hosting Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Kick-Off

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 128th annual Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign kicked off today at Market Street in Amarillo.

The Red Kettle Campaign, which serves as one of the largest fundraisers for The Salvation Army in Amarillo, supports a variety of programs and services, including providing food, shelter, rental assistance and respite for those in need.

“Market Street is honored to be able to be to host the kick-off for The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Program,” said Paul Evans, Regional Vice President of The United Family. “Our family recognizes the importance of this campaign to those in need within our community, and the support these Red Kettles bring to so many throughout the year,” said Evans.

The local goal for the 2019 kettle campaign, which will run through Christmas Eve, is $200,000. Throughout the campaign, bell-ringers will man the Red Kettles at local retail, grocery and shopping mall locations.