March of Dimes Amarillo is raising money for their Signature Chefs Auction.

Currently, they are holding a trip giveaway online to reach their goal of just less than $19,000.

The trip includes a round trip stay in San Jose del Cabo.

Tickets for a chance to win the trip are $75 each, and you can buy more than one.

Only 250 tickets will be sold.

The Signature Chefs Auction is September 21.

Purchase tickets here: https://marchofdimeswesttexas.ejoinme.org/loscabos?sfns=mo