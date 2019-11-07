Man sentenced to 37 months for using card skimmers

Local
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One of three men who were arrested for allegedly using card skimmers has been sentenced.

Disney Avila will serve 37 months in prison and will then serve three years of supervised release.

Avila and two other men, Osneil Ramirez and Miguel Aguilera, were indicted last year on one count each of Possession of Fifteen or more Counterfeit Access Devices.

Court documents say Amarillo Police were investigating skimmer devices found at a gas station when the three were arrested in Wichita County.

Ramirez and Aguilera’s cases are still pending.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss