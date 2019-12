AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has been indicted on multiple counts after court documents say he was found in Amarillo with several handguns and nearly 60 grams of meth.

According to those documents, Martin Olivas Junior has been indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute meth, one count of possession firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and another count of convicted felon in possession of firearms.

