Make a sober ride part of your party planning checklist

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Whether you are there for the food, the football, or just simply enjoying the fanfare, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) reminds you to plan for a sober ride while attending game-viewing events this Super Bowl Sunday.

“Many people don’t realize that ‘buzzed’ driving is drunk driving,” says Sonja Gross, Public Information Officer for TxDOT’s Amarillo District. “Just because you may have had only a drink or two does not mean you are okay to drive. Even one drink can impair your judgment, making you less likely to make good decisions for yourself and others.”

Drivers under the influence of alcohol not only risk killing or seriously injuring themselves or others, but also face up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time and loss of their driver’s license. As always, TxDOT urges drivers to find alternatives to drinking and driving, such as:

Designating a sober driver.

Contacting a cab or ride-share service.

Using mass transit.

Asking a sober friend or family member for a ride home.

Spending the night.

A great option is TxDOT’s www.SoberRides.org, which is also mobile-friendly. It provides several options for getting home safely by letting users enter their current location and an end destination.

Since Nov. 7, 2000, at least one person has died on Texas roadways every single day. In an effort to end this deadly streak, TxDOT encourages everyone to drive sober, buckle up, slow down, drive to conditions and respect other drivers. Driver education efforts such as “Plan While You Can” are key components of TxDOT’s #EndTheStreakTX awareness campaign that reminds drivers it’s a shared responsibility among all of us to keep our roads safe.

