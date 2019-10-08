Lovin’ Local Shopping Day News Conference Set for Tuesday

AMARILLO, TX – The importance of shopping in Amarillo is apparent when residents need emergency services, drive on city streets and visit city parks.

Sales tax dollars are the City of Amarillo’s largest revenue source. Sales tax dollars help make it possible to fund the Amarillo Police Department, the Amarillo Fire Department, street services, city park facilities and other city services.

Technology (specifically online shopping) has made it vital that consumers are aware of the importance of shopping locally. Shopping locally keeps sales tax dollars in Amarillo.

This is the goal of Lovin’ Local Shopping Day – to increase consumer awareness of the importance of shopping locally and keeping sales tax dollars in Amarillo. Lovin’ Local Shopping Day is part of the Buy The Way, Keep It Local campaign, which began in late 2017 as a way to inform consumers of the importance of buying goods and services in Amarillo.

This year’s Lovin’ Local Shopping Day is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12. A news conference is scheduled for Tuesday (Oct. 8) at 9:30 a.m. at Amarillo City Hall, Room 302. The news conference is open to the public and will include Amarillo City Councilmember Elaine Hays and members of the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce.

“ ‘Lovin’ Local’ is a highlight of the Buy The Way, Keep It Local campaign,” said Hays, a primary leader in the BTW campaign. “We want consumers to know that when they purchase goods and services in Amarillo all throughout the year, they are helping to provide funds needed for vital city services. But one day of the year, shopping local also provides residents and visitors an opportunity to be rewarded with special promotions and city-wide prizes.”

Businesses across Amarillo will be participating in Lovin’ Local Shopping Day with sales, promotions, etc.

Amarillo shoppers can win an array of prizes by taking photos of their local shopping experiences and posting to social media by using the hashtag #LovinLocal. Shoppers will be entered into a drawing for several prizes, including a grand prize “staycation” consisting of a two-night stay for two at Embassy Suites, breakfast for two at Scratch Made Bakery, a Jeep tour in Palo Duro Canyon and $50 gift cards to Esquire Jazz Club and Six Car Pub & Brewery.