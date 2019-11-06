Los Barrios de Amarillo hosting Step Up to Success

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Step Up to Success Conference sponsored by Los Barrios de Amarillo, has been promoting higher education for over 30 years. The conference is held biannually for Region 16 middle and high school students and invites over 1,000 students each year.

Los Barrios awards scholarships to graduating seniors attending accredited colleges.

Our goal is to expose students to a variety of educational opportunities with resource booths available at the event. Registrants choose two career sessions to learn from professionals that may include 2 or 4-year programs such as nursing; culinary arts; criminal justice; education; ag science and more.

Our keynote speaker will be Brandon Smith. Brandon became one of the first area athletes to attend a major Division I university (University of Michigan) on a full basketball scholarship. He went on to play at San Diego State University and had stints in the NBA’s affiliate league as well as overseas professional leagues.

Brandon was born and raised in Amarillo and is a graduate of Palo Duro High School. He knows first-hand the challenges students face and has a heart for the community he grew up in. He hopes to facilitate continued progress through helping students reach their potential. Brandon’s current position at the Warford Activity Center gives him the perfect platform to influence change.

This year, our fall event will host approximately 585 students from 15 high schools in the Region 16 area. Our committee members and local volunteers work together to make this conference an interactive educational experience for our participants.