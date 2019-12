AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Thousands of kids from the tri-state area are getting to enjoy the “Nutcracker” thanks to the Lone Star Ballet.

They expect about 4,000 kids to enjoy the show between today and tomorrow.

Both shows for the “Nutcracker” sold out quickly.

Lone Star Ballet said they hope to enrich the kids’ lives and introduce them to the arts.

This is the 40th year they have opened their doors for these students.