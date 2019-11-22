Local twins make it big on YouTube

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — What started out as a fun after school hobby soon became much more, now at 19 years old the Montoya Twinz are YouTube sensations.

“So we made one for fun it was a Q and A, and then months later we started making more,” Myka Montoya said.

With around 546,000 YouTube subscribers, the Montoya Twinz are often recognized, and not just by their fans.

“We get invited to all the big makeup brand events like Urban Decay and Milani,” Myka Montoya, explained.

The young entrepreneurs explain that all that fun comes with hard work.

“Filming and editing for one week is probably like 15 hours worth,” Mya Montoya said.

The twins said not everyone understands what goes into becoming a YouTuber, and often times looks are deceiving,” Mya, said.

“Everyone thinks it’s so easy. They say “oh you just post youtube videos, no it’s a real job,” Mya said.

With a job and name as big as theirs, having someone to advocate for you is important. The twins told us they have seen people get lost in the crowd.

“Kids just get taken advantage of in this industry where they get all their money stripped from them and they’re signed into these contracts that are so lengthy they’ll never get out of it,” Myka explained.

The twins’ parents made a hard decision to give up their everyday lives to help with their daughter’s career.

“We just tried to encourage them as best we could still not knowing at first that it was going to turn into what it has now,” their mother, Joanne Montoya, said.

Now with two homes, one in Las Angeles California and one in Amarillo, the twins’ parents have accepted that their daughter’s YouTube fun has grown to much more.

“Once they were going out in public and people were actually recognizing them that’s when I was like oh wow,” Andreas Montoya, the twins’ father explained.

Though the Montoya family is unsure of what the future holds, they said in the end family and happiness are their top priority.

“They gave up a lot for us to be able to do this and I really appreciate it, so to bring them along with us is somewhat paying it forward,” Mya explained.

The Montoya Twinz will be at VidCon next year.

VidCon is a place where many YouTubers gather and speak to their fans about upcoming projects and what they do.

