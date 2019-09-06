Local Subway restaurants aim to donate 40,000 meals during Hunger Action Month to High Plains Food Bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – During Hunger Action Month this September, local Subway restaurants are helping to fight hunger in the Texas Panhandle by providing up to 40,000 meals to High Plains Food Bank, a member of the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks.

Through this ‘Feeding the Need’ initiative, when Subway guests purchase a sub, salad or wrap, with any drink and chips or two cookies, their purchase will help feed people in need.

“High Plains Food Bank would like to thank the locally owned and operated Subway restaurants and their customers for their generous support,” says Zack Wilson, executive director at High Plains Food Bank. “One in seven people, including one in five children, face hunger in the Texas Panhandle. Funds raised through this campaign will help us better serve children and families who may not know where they will find their next meal.”

For every 2 meals purchased from September 1st to September 30th, 42 participating Subway restaurants will donate 1 meal up to 40,000 meals to High Plains Food Bank.