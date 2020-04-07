Local senior living facility asking for letters from children

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Park Central Senior Adult Community, a local senior living facility, is asking for all the children to send letters to help cheer up the residents.

Officials at Park Central say, “It’s not fun to be in isolation and we want to do something special for the most important people we know — our residents. Kids — Would you be a Park Central Pen Pal? We’re asking all school-aged kids in our community to mail a letter, homemade card or drawing to help our senior population feel a sense of community during this challenging time.”

By doing this, you are not just helping the senior resident but also the Texas Panhandle 100 Club. For every letter received, Baptist Community Services will donate $5 to Texas Panhandle 100 Club. The Texas Panhandle 100 Club provides immediate assistance with financial aid for families of public safety personnel who are seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. Without the brave men and women who risk their lives for our sake, our lives would be very different.

It would be amazing to get some letters and drawings just in time for Easter this weekend. Our goal is to receive 1,000 letters or drawings for our residents by April 30, 2020.

There are two ways you can send your letter or drawing.

Send your letter or drawing by mail to: Park Central, c/o Senior Letters, 1300 S. Harrison, Amarillo, TX 79101 Drop them at our drop box at the same address. (Dropbox located for curbside drop-off)

Please have your child sign their letter/drawing with first name only and age. No food items or gifts. Limit to paper letters only.

Visit https://www.parkcentral.org/pen-pals for more information.

