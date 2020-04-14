Local Schlotzsky’s give free meal to all APD, AFD, and EMT personnel today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — All three local Schlotzsky’s stores in Amarillo want to show their thanks during the pandemic.

The three stores are offering a free meal to all APD, AFD, and EMT personnel in uniform today.

The group would like to show their appreciation for the services rendered by all our first responders to keep our community safe and healthy in the current COVID-19 pandemic.

