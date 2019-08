AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Lottery is reporting a $2.05 million Texas Two-Step winning ticket was sold at an Amarillo Toot’n Totum.

The winning ticket was sold at Toot’n Totum store at 3401 Soncy.

The owner of the quick pick ticket got four of four numbers correct along with the correct bonus ball (4, 20, 26, 32, and 6).

The next Texas Two-Step is August 19 and has an estimated jackpot of $200,000.

The ticket holder has not yet claimed the prize.