Local organizations encourage people to get their breast exams for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, organizations in our area are encouraging women to be proactive when it comes to breast health.

For many, early detection of breast cancer can be a lifesaver.

Places like Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center – Breast Center of Excellence, providing care to those who may not be able to afford a regular exam is vital.

“We help women who do not have insurance get screened mammograms as well as a pap smear and we help with HPV vaccines,” Luz Santos, Outreach Coordinator, stated.

Early detection can make a world of difference in a woman who may have breast cancer.

One of the best ways to detect it in women around 40 is through a mammogram.

“It is a form of an x-ray there is some compressions done to the breast,” Santos said.

A radiologist will then tell you if they see any abnormalities.

For those who are unsure of where to go and how to get funds organizations like Panhandle Breast Health will be around town to help provide information.

“We go out to the grocery stores and find them because women who are really very much in need are often busy working two or three jobs they have a family to take care of,” Leticia Goodrich, founder of Panhandle Breast Health, explained.

Busy schedules are just one issue. Misinformation about who should get tested is a common conflict.

“Well I’m too old I don’t need to have mammograms anymore, some of them say I’m too young I’m not going to get breast cancer,” Goodrich said.

According to Goodrich, the majority of women simply do not know where to go without insurance.

“Our organization has access to mammograms that are grant paid and we can connect them with those grant paid mammograms if they don’t have insurance,” Goodrich said.

Both organizations will be hosting events to help in the fight against breast cancer.

Panhandle Breast Health will be holding The Bright Lights of BraWay at the Amarillo Civic Center on October 19 where survivors strut their stuff on a runway.

On November 11th there will be a mobile health clinic where Texas Tech University Health Science Center – Breast Center of Excellence will be providing mammograms to women in need.