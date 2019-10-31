Local NICUs to dress up babies for Halloween

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Celebrating any holiday can be rough for families with a baby in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Dressing up your newborn for Halloween is a memorable moment for most parents, but for little ones born prematurely, sometimes the cute outfit just is not an option as they recover.

However, both BSA and Northwest Texas Hospital are helping families celebrate Halloween this year by dressing up the hospitals smallest patients in specially made costumes.

“Having a baby in the NICU can be very stressful for families,” said Cristina Vasquez RN, Nurse Manager for BSA NICU and Newborn Nursery. “Anytime we can give them some normalcy, we take full advantage.”

At Northwest Texas Hospital, Neonatal staff members have created and designed one to two miniature costumes each for the babies.

At BSA, the costume options for the NICU include a chicken, pig, cow, dog, sheep, cat, mouse and horse to go along with an Old McDonald’s Farm theme. The newborn nursery will have one-of-a-kind pumpkin outfits to go with their pumpkin patch theme. Keeping with the themes, nurses and staff will be dressing up as farmers and scarecrows on Halloween.