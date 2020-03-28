Local man turns 100 years old; party cancelled for social distancing

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Happy birthday to Wesley Allen who turned 100 years old.
He and his family had been working to invite 100 friends and family members to celebrate him, but because of social distancing, the family had to cancel the big party.
Instead, staff and residents at the Craig, where Allen lives, celebrated with him.
They drove Allen around the community and celebrated.
100 residents cheered him on and wished him well for his birthday.
