Local gyms prepare for the year

AMARILLO, TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) – We are just a couple of days away from ringing in the new year.

For many that means it is time to make good on New Years’ resolutions.

The second week of January is one of the busiest times for gyms.

Jae Moore, a district manager of Planet Fitness, said right now is the time to make preparations for those looking to get in shape for the new year.

“We do add on a couple of new team members just to make sure that we have someone for every single person so we’re not to busy to talk to anyone,” Moore stated.

According to Moore, Planet Fitness prides itself on being a judgment free zone.

For some who want to make the lifestyle change but do not know how the gyms team members say you do not have to be an expert.

“For a lot of people, a big misconception is that well I have to know everything about fitness before I step foot in a gym. With Planet Fitness that’s not the case,” Moore said.

As it gets closer to the end of 2019, gym staff is being prepped on how to make every new gym member feel at home.

“Everyone’s at a different point in their fitness journey. So no matter where they are with that we are welcoming. Everyone feels accepted and respected, and also comfortable,” Moore explained.

For many being comfortable can be key to sticking to that resolution.

“We’re always ready. We just want to see those people come in and hopefully make a change in their life,” Moore said.

For those looking to make a lifestyle change, local gyms will be offering new deals for the new year as well.