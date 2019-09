AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – This past weekend, two Amarillo Firefighters, Cody Swift and Cody Duffendack, participated in the Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

This annual event is to remember all the firefighters who selflessly sacrificed thier lives on 9/11.

The event helps raise money for families of fallen firefighters.

The climb consists of participants climbing 110 flights of stairs, wearing turnout gear and an airpack.