Local church giving away food

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hillside Christian North is giving away a box of produce and 2 gallons of milk per family.

The box of produce includes oranges, apples, potatoes, onions, lettuce, zucchini, carrots, lemons, squash, strawberries and broccoli.

They will be giving away the food till it rusn out.

APD and Potter County Constable’s along with volunteers from Hillside are here handing out the food.

Location is the shopping center and north campus at NE 24 and North Grand street.

