Local businesses give back to those on the front lines

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — La Bella Pizza along with Nothing Bundt Cakes provided food and dessert to our first responders this afternoon.

Bomb City Vodka also donated water and hand sanitizer that they have made.

The owner of La Bellas used to be a paramedic and said he wanted to give back and help those on the front lines.

In all, they donated 17 pizzas along with some salad trays.

Another group that La Bella is trying to do something special for are the local teachers and high school seniors who are missing out on their final year of high school due to the pandemic.

Next week, they will be asking people to nominate their teachers so that they can be eligible for a $50 gift card.

