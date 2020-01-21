Local banks helping Family Support Services after devastating fire Sunday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you want to help Family Support Services after a devasting fire Sunday burned their headquarters, you can donate at Amarillo National Bank and Happy State Bank.

These funds have been established to provide funds for FSS to rebuild.

You can donate to Family Support Services Fire Fund at Amarillo National Bank at any branch or at Happy State Bank any branch through the Family Support Services Fire Relief Fund.

Officials at FSS say “We are grateful to a giving community that will help us continue a tradition of service that began in 1908.”

