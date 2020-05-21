Local bank hosts lunch to supports local heroes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — FirstCapital Bank of Texas will provide lunch for Amarillo first responders on Thursday, May 21 as a way to thank local first responders for their efforts during the COVID19 pandemic and to show community support.

Lunch will be provided via drive-thru pick-up from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the bank’s branch located at 3900 South Soncy Road.

Team members from the bank will be providing hamburgers and hot dogs to local first responders, available through curbside/drive-thru pick-up.