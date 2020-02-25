Local Bakery serving traditional King Cake on Fat Tuesday for 18 years

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The hustle and bustle of King Cake season can be witnessed at Belmar Bakery and Cafe.

“Ten days after Christmas is the actual start of King Cake season,” owner Richard Zaccardo explained.

On Fat Tuesday, which is the last day of the season, Zaccardo said he is usually baking his way around the clock.

“We’ll have people coming in all day at least right up to 6 p.m. when we close to get their King Cake,” he added. “We baked 70 already this morning.”

For Zaccardo, a King Cake original recipe is pretty king when selling the traditional treat.

“Our specialty is that we use a traditional Louisiana King Cake recipe and its a sweet dough full of sugar,” said Zaccardo.

Zaccardo has followed that same recipe for the past 18 years. “I learned the braiding technique watching a bakery in Louisiana, Haydell’s Bakery in New Orleans.”

The icing on the cake is being able to serve up Louisiana culture to Amarillo residents.

