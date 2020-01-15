League of Women Voters sponsors program on “Maternal Mortality”

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The League of Women Voters will hold its monthly program meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Dyers BBQ in Wellington Square at I-40 and S. Georgia. The public is invited, and attendees will order individually from the menu.

“Maternal Mortality by the Numbers: USA, Texas and Potter County” will be the topic addressed by Claudia Stravato, longtime League member who has taught Texas Government at West Texas A&M University for 16 years and has done special research on it. “Maternal Mortality” is the local League’s study topic this year, said Kathryn English, program vice-president.

Stravato spent 25 years in Texas government, first as Deputy Comptroller to Comptroller Bob Bullock and then as Chief of Staff to Lt. Governor Bob Bullock. She later served as chief executive officer of Planned Parenthood of Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle for 11 years.