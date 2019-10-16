League of Women Voters sponsors Constitutional amendments forum for public

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wondering what the November 5 election is all about?

Get the answers Thursday evening, October 17, when the League of Women Voters sponsors a public forum on the 10 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution at the Amarillo College Bud Joyner Auditorium at 1314 S. Polk. Light refreshments begin at 5:30 p.m. and the program at 6 p.m. Forum chair Robert Goodrich said all area residents are invited to attend, and there is no charge.

Dr. Chris Macaulay and Dr. Darrell Lovell, both assistant professors in the Political Science Department at West Texas A&M University, will discuss the arguments for and against each of the propositions on the ballot. The amendments, approved by the Texas Legislature last spring, include such proposals as banning a state personal income tax, assistance for water projects in distressed areas, dedicating sporting goods taxes to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas Historical Commission, and increased distributions to the available school fund.

Forum moderator will be Mellessa Denny, League member and speech and debate coach at Amarillo High School.

Voters will decide the fate of the amendments on November 5 or during early voting October 21 through November 1. Voters Guides, prepared jointly by the state League of Women Voters and the Amarillo League, will be available at the forum. They include the ballot language, an explanation and the pros and cons of each amendment, as well as the polling places, dates and times for early voting and list of vote centers for Election Day.

Goodrich urged voters to attend the forum to get better informed about each proposal before going to the polls.

The League is a nonpartisan organization that encourages all citizens to take an informed, active part in their government and its political processes, said Sonya Letson, League president.