League kicks off fall with program on community health assessment

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The League of Women Voters will kick off its fall lunch meetings on Wednesday, September 11, with a program on the 2018 community health assessment for the Amarillo Public Health District. The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Dyer’s Barbeque in Wellington Square at I-40 West & Georgia. Prospective members and others interested are invited, and attendees will order individually from the menu.

Guest speaker will be Mary Coyne, who operates MCMC advertising/public relations firm and AscentHealth Consulting, which conducted the health needs assessment. The study covered many health topics, including women’s health and maternal and infant mortality, which will be the primary focus of the presentation. The Amarillo League adopted maternal mortality as its local study issue for this year, said Kathryn English, LWV program vice-president.

Coyne earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Texas Tech University. After stints reporting for the Amarillo Globe-News, doing public relations for the First National Bank and serving as communications director at West Texas A&M University, she spent 26 years as senior vice-president for the regional advertising firm McCormick Company. When McCormick sold in 2015, she formed her own advertising/PR firm, MCMC.

In 2014 she partnered with Matt Richardson, DrPH, to form a public health research firm, AscentHealth Consulting. At the time, Dr. Richardson was Amarillo’s public health director; he is now the public health director in Denton County.

During her career at McCormick, Coyne had served a number of public health efforts and believes in the power of data and public education to provide better health outcomes.

Membership in the League is open to anyone 16 or older who wants to learn about issues, candidates and the democratic process, and who wants to make a positive difference in our community. The League does not support or oppose any political party or candidate.

“We are working to promote informed, active citizenship in a democracy where every person has the desire, the right, the knowledge and the confidence to participate,” said Sonya Letson, LWV president.