Law Enforcement looking for missing Potter County Man

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On July 29, 2019 Potter County Deputies responded to 22000 block of Ole Muddy Road in Valle De Oro on a missing person report.

Family members reported that they had not heard from Barrett Lee Jones since July 27th and it is thought that his last location was 22000 block of Ole Muddy Road.

Barrett’s truck was found parked on the property and there was no indication where he may have gone from there. A search of the area was conducted and there were no signs of Barrett.

Barrett is a 40 year old white male 6’0″ 220 pounds, brown hair, green eyes.

If you have any information on Barrett’s whereabouts please contact the Potter County Sheriff’s Office at 806 379-2900.