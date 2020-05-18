Lake Meredith National Recreation Area is modifying operations to implement local health guidance

LAKE MEREDITH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Lake Meredith National Recreation Area is announcing additional modifications to operations to support federal, state, and local efforts in regard to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

As of May 18, 2020, Lake Meredith National Recreation Area will begin to ease restrictions on some closures that were put in place in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Overnight camping within Lake Meredith National Recreation Area will re-open May 18, 2020. All primitive and developed campgrounds will be open for camping. Visitors are reminded that social distancing guidelines are still in effect. Please help us keep the campgrounds open by following social distancing guidelines. If there is a re-tightening of national state and local guidelines or broad disregard of social distancing guidelines camping may have to be closed again. Services at campgrounds will remain limited. Please pack out your trash.

At Lake Meredith National Recreation Area, the following services and operations will remain suspended in order to comply with the Texas and local health guidance:

Fishing from piers and docks will remain closed at this time but fishing from shorelines and boats continues to be open.

Park headquarters building in Fritch will remain closed to visitors.

Alibates Visitor Center will remain closed to visitors.

Alibates Quarry tour will remain closed to visitors.

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Lake Meredith National Recreation Area is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels.

Outdoor spaces at Lake Meredith National Recreation Area remain accessible to the public in accordance with the latest federal, state, and local health guidance.

The park’s trail system remains open and accessible to the public for use while following social distancing guidelines.

Hunting areas in the park remain open for use while following social distancing guidelines and following state game laws.

Horse corrals and riding trails in the Plum Creek area remain open for use following social distancing guidelines.

Launch ramps at the lake remain open and the lake open to fishing from boats or the shoreline while following social distancing guidelines and state fishing regulations.

Rosita Flats and Blue Creek ORV areas remain open to use while maintaining social distancing guidelines and following Special Use Permit rules

If contemplating a visit to a national park during this pandemic, the NPS asks visitors to adhere to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local public health authorities to protect visitors and employees. As services are limited, the NPS urges visitors to continue to practice Leave No Trace principles, including pack-in and pack-out, to keep outdoor spaces safer and healthier.

Lake Meredith National Recreation Area Superintendent, Eric Smith, would like to thank visitors for their patience and understanding about the temporary closures the park has had to make in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are working closely with local, state and national health officials to keep closures as minimal and least disruptive as possible while still helping prevent the spread of COVID-19. We will continue to work closely with health officials so we are prepared when the timing is right to re-open all services as quickly and safely as possible. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Please check with individual parks for specific details about park operations. Visitors who had made reservations from the April 7, 2020 camping closure through May 18, 2020 for the 10 campsites at Sanford Yake Campground that are managed through Wright on Bait and Tackle should contact (806) 865-3131 for refund.

