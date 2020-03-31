Lake Meredith N.R.A. Is Modifying Operations To Implement Local Health Guidance

LAKE MEREDITH, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In accordance with Title 36 CFR 1.5 (a)(1), The Superintendent has closed all mooring docks and fishing piers to fishing at Lake Meredith National Recreation Area in the interest of public health and safety to help slow the spread of COVID-19 through the end of April.



The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Lake Meredith National Recreation Area is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor COVID-19. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website https://www.nps.gov/lamr/index and social media channels.

Outdoor spaces atLake Meredith National Recreation Area including approximately sixty miles of shoreline fishing, boating, camping areas, hiking and biking trails remain accessible to the public in accordance with the latest federal, state, and local health guidance.

The NPSencourages people who choose to visit Lake Meredith National Recreation Area during this pandemic to adhere to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities to protect visitors and employees. As services are limited, the NPS urges visitors to continue to practice Leave No Trace Principles, including pack-in and pack-out, to keep outdoor spaces safe and healthy.

Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Please check with individual parks for specific details about park operations.

