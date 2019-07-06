Koben Puckett PBR Invitational

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 6th Annual Koben Pucket PBR Invitational on Saturday, July 6 is benefiting the Press On Foundation.

The event is close to Puckett because he was paralyzed from the neck down while bull riding. The Press On Foundation helps those pursuing recovery from spile cord injuries.

PBR bull riders from all over the United States will be participating.

It will be held at the Amarillo National Center on the Tri-State Fairgrounds. The event starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $20 to $40. To purchase tickets, click here.