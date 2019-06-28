Kids learning life skills from the ground up

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— On Thursday, the Warford Community Center’s urban farm hosted a farmer’s market.

It is part of a collaboration between the City of Amarillo Parks and Recreation Dept. and Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) Cooperative Extension program.

They are working together at the Warford through 4H youth development.

The Yellow City Young Growers (YCYG) project gives kids hands-on learning about healthy food and the work which goes into growing it.

“I’ve been working with the kids and we’ve been learning about how to grow things, we’ve been learning about the nutritional value of things, and also soon about how kids can actually use this as a way of income for them,” said Jennifer Nickell, PVAMU Cooperative Extension Program family and community health agent.

Nickell said the work helps kids’ development.

“They’ve been working hard and I think it’s really interesting because I’m not sure they quite understand what it takes for their food to come to their table, and so, a lot of them are saying, ‘Well it’s hot out here,’ or, ‘This is hard.’ Well, yeah it is, but it’s worth it.”

The kids participate in soil preparation and planting, harvesting and storing.

“It’s fun because like, it’s beautiful,” said Alex, a participant. “It can be healthy and it’s fun.”

Nickell said the kids are even developing business skills through the project with the help of an urban farm in Amarillo called Nuke City Veg.

“Nuke City’s kind of helping us out on that end,” Nickell said. “Come July, a lot of this stuff will be ready and they’ll be ready to sell those.”

Funds will go back into the garden to hopefully expand and create better growing conditions.

Nickell said the co-op extension program is vital.

“We offer and extend our knowledge to the community and I just love being here at Warford and helping these kids extend their knowledge as well.”

The YCYG project and events like the farmer’s market are aimed at helping kids to learn their strengths and weaknesses, in addition to setting personal and career goals.

The community will have another chance to support YCYG on July 26th for their second farmer’s market of the summer.