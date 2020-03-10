Kids Inclusion – Softball Registration Now Open

AMARILLO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Kids Inclusion is accepting registrations for the 2020 Softball Season now through March 24, 2020.

Kids Inclusion is an adapted sports program offering children both with and without disabilities the opportunity to play on the same team in a safe and positive environment. Kids Inclusion was developed by therapists with the flexibility to adapt each sport to each child’s specific abilities, while at the same time adhering to as many of the rules and practices as each child can safely accomplish.

Registration is $20 per child, ages 4-21, which includes a t-shirt for game play and a trophy upon completion of the season. Financial assistance is available to further eliminate boundaries for any child who wants to play. Children do not need to have any affiliation with Turn Center, or any previous sports background.

Draft Night for all registered participants is scheduled for March 24th

Draft Night allows our coaches to assess needs and abilities to plan for modifications as necessary, and also to craft evenly stacked teams for fun and competitive play. Registered players will be contacted by their coaches with specific schedules, and will commit to one practice per week, and one to two games per weekend through early May.

Kids Inclusion is also looking for volunteers and coaches. Background checks and thorough training are mandatory for all coaches and volunteers to keep our children safe. No special needs or sports experience required – our initial training program and ongoing staff support is designed to fully equip volunteers.

Please visit www.kidsinclusion.org for more details, to register, and to volunteer or coach.

