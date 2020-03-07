Kids Inclusion is helping all children play softball this season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Kids Inclusion is helping to give children with and without disabilities the opportunity to play on the same softball team this 2020 season.

Kids Inclusion is an adapted sports program that was made by therapists, who adapt the sport being played to each child’s specific abilities, while still following as many of the rules of the game that children can safely do.

Kids Inclusion is accepting registration through March 24, 2020. Registration is $20 per child, ages 4-21. Participants will get a team t-shirt and a trophy when the season is over. Financial assistance is available to help any child who wants to play.

Draft Night for the 2020 softball season will take play on Tuesday, March 24th. Draft Night will help coaches assess needs and abilities to plan for changes that may be needed and to help create evenly stacked teams for fun and competitive play.

Kids Inclusion is also looking for volunteers and coaches. Training and background checks are mandatory to help keep children participating safe.

For more information, you can visit www.kidsinclusion.org. There you can register to play, become a volunteer, or coach.

