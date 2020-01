For those that attended football games at Kimbrough Memorial Stadium last season, you may have noticed a couple of changes including a brand new video scoreboard and lights, among others.

"Our fans were just thrilled with the new video board and the lighting at Kimbrough, it just made a tremendous difference. If you've been out there for years, it's sort of been a little dark and the whole game-day experience was just really ten to one better than in the past," said Toby Tucker, Canyon ISD Athletic Director.