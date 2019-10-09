Kids at Hope showing how to guide children to a better life

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Judges, probation officers, and school officials in our area got a chance to learn how to guide children to a better life.

The Kids at Hope Symposium introduced a $35,000 grant from the Texas Juvenile Justice Department for a three-part training program.

The first part of the program was to give the different groups objectives and ways for them to properly speak with the kids they are helping. The second part will be an intensive two day training period.

The last part will be a week-long seminar in Arizona with the creator of the program.

“My hope for this is that it reinvigorates those of us that work with children. That can be a hard job. We also have to be responsible about the hope that we bring to them. That we recognize that all children can be successful with no exceptions,” said Chief Juvenile Probation Officer for Randall County, Dr. Joe Barton.

Kids at Hope works to help different groups and organizations learn how to work with kids to make them successful.