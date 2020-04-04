Kids ask Amarillo mayor questions live on Facebook

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Kids in Amarillo will have the opportunity to ask Mayor Ginger Nelson questions regarding COVID-19.

The City of Amarillo’s Facebook page is sharing a live stream of the event on April 4, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

You can see the city’s post regarding the live event below.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: