Kevin Starbuck named Deputy City of Amarillo Manager

Local
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo recently named Kevin Starbuck to the position of deputy city manager.

Starbuck has served in various capacities for the city for more than a decade. His responsibilites have included assistant city manager, overseeing the many departments under the Community Services umbrella.

“Kevin is a strong, ethical leader who is dedicated to making a positive difference in our community, and I’m grateful for his willingness to accept this new challenge as we continue to move Amarillo forward,” said City Manager Jared Miller.

Starbuck holds a Master of Arts in Security Studies, Homeland Defense and Security from the Naval Postgraduate School, Center for Homeland Defense and Security. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Emergency Administration and Planning from the University of North Texas.

Starbuck serves the Amarillo community in many volunteer roles, including as a board member for the Guyon Saunders Resource Center. He is also active as an Adult Leader in Scouting BSA.

