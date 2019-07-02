June Jazz in July to feature Austin Brazille tonight

Local jazz musician Austin Brazille is playing tonight at June Jazz at Amarillo College.

The concert is free on the Washington Street Campus.

This year, the 24th season of June Jazz is staged on the porch of the Experimental Theatre. Patrons are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and fan out in the spaciousness afforded by the Oeschger Family Mall and surrounding lawns.

AC’s outdoor concert series only has two more dates left.

“Generous community supporters have committed to sponsoring our concerts this year, and we’ll celebrate our 24th year by featuring many of our local jazz favorites.”